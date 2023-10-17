Gangster-Politician Ex-MP's Son Gets Bail In Rajasthan Then Handed Over To Bihar Cops

They were later handed over to Bihar Police as the two were wanted in a property-related case.

Former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama was granted bail on Tuesday by a court here and handed over to a Bihar Police team in a property-related case, police said.

Osama, the son of Bihar's gangster-turned-politician, was arrested along with his friends, Saif and Wasim, on Monday.

An SDM court in Ramganjmandi town of Kota district granted the three men bail.

Osama and Saif were later handed over to Bihar Police as the two were wanted in a property-related case booked earlier this month in the state's Siwan district, Ranganjmandi Police Station SHO Manoj Berwal said.

According to police, the three were arrested when they acted suspiciously at a checkpost in Pundwa. The three men, aged around 30-35, were driving a car with a Delhi registration number.

After questioning, the three were arrested for interrogation under section 151 as they were responding suspiciously, Berwal said.

According to police, Osama and his friends told them they had been coming from Delhi and were on their way to Goa.

When police checked with their counterparts in Bihar, they were informed that Osama and Saif had about 10 days ago been booked in a property case in Siwan.

