Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Sent To High-Security Gujarat Jail In Drugs Case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, has been shifted to the high-security ward in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail in connection with a Rs 195-crore drugs case.

He was lodged in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail before being handed over to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in April for allegedly smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

On September 14 last year, the Gujarat ATS, in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard, intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat mid-sea near the Jakhau harbour in Gujarat's Kutch district and seized 40 kg of heroin, reportedly worth nearly Rs 200 crore.

Six Pak nationals, who were on the boat named 'Al Tayyasa', were also arrested, reported news agency PTI.

Investigations revealed the heroin was to be sent to Delhi and Punjab by road with the help of two Delhi residents, who were supposed to receive the contraband. The two were later arrested.

The drugs were being smuggled as part of a racket run by two traffickers, including a Nigerian national, currently lodged in Punjab's jails, the Gujarat Police had said.

The Gujarat Police found the role of one Bharat Bhushan alias Bhola Shooter - a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang - in the 2021 Morbi drug seizure, PTI reported. Bhushan, who died while being in jail recently, was allegedly running the drug network from inside the jail in Punjab.