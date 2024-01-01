Gangster Goldy Brar Declared Terrorist By India

Wanted criminal Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar– the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose wala -- has been named a terrorist under the strict anti-terror law UAPA. A Red Corner Notice has been issued against him by Interpol and there is a non-bailable warrant against him as well.

The government said the move came over his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

The Union Home Ministry, in a notification, said Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities.

The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

Brar, known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab and said to be living in Brampton, Canada. He is wanted by the National Investigation Agency and for crimes in various states.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. Goldy Brar had later admitted in a Facebook post that he had planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster.