Fehmida Arif Shaikh died in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Representational)

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, sister of absconding gangster Chhota Shakeel, died in Mumbai on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu Bakr Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he said.

Arif Shaikh allegedly headed Shakeel's operations in India before being arrested in 2018 by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch.