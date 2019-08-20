Gangster Chhota Rajan Gets 8-Year Jail Term In Attempt-To-Murder Case

Chhota Rajan is currently lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi. (File photo)

A Mumbai court sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan and five others on Tuesday to eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2012 attempt-to-murder case lodged against them by a hotelier.

Special court judge AT Wankhede convicted the six under various sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on each of the accused.

Hotelier BR Shetty was shot at in suburban Andheri when he was going to meet his friend in October 2012.

Chhota Rajan is currently lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi following his arrest in Indonesia and subsequent deportation to India in October 2015.

Besides Chhota Rajan, the others who have been awarded the punishment are: Nityanand Nayak, Selvin Daniel, Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia, Dilip Upadhyay and Talvinder Singh.

