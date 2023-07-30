Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Lawyer Arrested In Witness Murder Case

The lawyer of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed was today arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal.

Police sources say that the lawyer, Vijay Mishra had given the shooter Umesh Pal's location.

He was arrested from outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy in Lucknow late on Saturday night.

A video of the killing of Umesh Pal in broad daylight had gone viral on social media and raised questions about law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed in the state assembly that he would destroy the mafia in the state.