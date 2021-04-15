Gangaur 2021: Today Is Gangaur, Know All About The Festival

Gangaur 2021: The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Gangaur, a popular and colourful, is being celebrated today. The Gangaur Vrat is observed mainly by women in Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Gangaurusually starts on the first day of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar and goes on for around two weeks. Gangaur is also known as Gauri Tritiya. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women observe Gangaur for the health and happiness of their husbands. Women dress up specially for the festival and apply beautiful mehendi on their hands.

Gangaur 2021 Puja Timings

Gangaur Tritiya Tithi began at 12:47 PM on April 14

The Tritiya Tithi will end at 3:27 PM on April 15

Here are 5 things about the Gangaur puja