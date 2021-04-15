Gangaur 2021: Today Is Gangaur, Know All About The Festival

Gangaur, a popular and colourful, is being celebrated today. The Gangaur Vrat is observed mainly by women in Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Gangaurusually starts on the first day of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar and goes on for around two weeks. Gangaur is also known as Gauri Tritiya. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women observe Gangaur for the health and happiness of their husbands. Women dress up specially for the festival and apply beautiful mehendi on their hands.
Gangaur 2021 Puja Timings
- Gangaur Tritiya Tithi began at 12:47 PM on April 14
- The Tritiya Tithi will end at 3:27 PM on April 15
Here are 5 things about the Gangaur puja
- Women who observe Gangaur begin preparations after Holi by collecting ashes from the Holika Dahan.
- They sow barley or wheet seeds in it and continue watering the pot till it germinates. It continues for 18 days.
- For the Gangaur puja, women make colourful models of Goddess Parvati with clay and decorate it with red cloth and jewelery.
- The goddess is worshipped everyday and women sing traditional folk songs dedicated to Parvati.
- On the last day of the Gangaur, the idols are immersed in the eveniing. Often processions are taken out by women in the neighbourhood for the immersion. In Rajasthan, big fairs are held for the Gangaur festival.