Ganga Saptami 2021: Know The Date, Time, Rituals And Significance

Ganga Saptami Images: Know all about Ganga Saptami or Ganga Jayanti

Ganga Saptami date and time: As the name of the festival indicates, Ganga Saptami, Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Pujan is dedicated to Goddess Ganga or Maa Ganga. Ganga Saptamiis a sacred day for Hindu devotees. According to mythology, on this day Goddess Ganga was reborn on Earth. The festival is particularly popular in places where the river Ganga and its tributaries flow. Ganga is considered sacred in India. This year Ganga Saptamiis on Tuesday, May 18th. The Saptami Tithi begins at 12:32 PM tomorrow and ends on 12:50 PM on May 19th. The Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat, believed to be auspicious, is between 10:56 AM to 13:40 PM.

Significance of Ganga Saptami

It is believed that Goddess Ganga descended on Earth on this day. According to legends, when the mighty river Ganga came down on Earth, Lord Shiva took her in his jata or hair to check her power as it would have destroyed everything. Later Shiva gradually released Ganga so that she can move on in her journey on Earth.

One of the legends say, as Ganga started flowing, the tidal surge of the river swept away the ashram or abode of Sage Jahnu. The angry sage drank the waters of Ganga. Later Shiva appealed to Rishi Jahnu and he released the waters of the Ganga. The river also got its name Jahnavi after Rishi Jahnu.

On Ganga Saptami devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take a holy dip in the Ganges. Taking a bath in the sacred river on Ganga Saptami is considered auspicious. This year amid the pandemic, there are restrictions in place and so large crowds for a bath and puja are not allowed. It is better to stay home and perform the rituals.

On Ganga Saaptami, devotees take a shower early in the morning and perform the ritual of deep daan or floating a diya in water. Devotees also chant the sacred Gayatri Mantra and Ganga Sahasranama Stotram on Ganga Saptami.