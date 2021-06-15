Ganga Dussehra 2021: Date, Time And Significance

Ganga Dussehra 2021 Images: Goddess Ganga is worshipped on Ganga Dussehra

Know About Ganga Dussehra: A major Hindu festival, Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran.Ganga Dussehrais observed in the honour of Goddess Ganga. The auspicious day marks the descent of the sacred Ganga on Earth. It is a 10-day-long festival, which starts a day ahead of Nirjala Ekadashi, another significant day for devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Ganga Dussehra date and time:

According to the Hindu calendar 2021, Ganga Dussehra is in the month of Jyeshtha, during the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon fortnight.

Ganga Dussehra is on Sunday, June 20

Dashami tithi begins at 6:45 PM on June 19

Dashami tithi ends at 4:21 PM on June 20

Hasta Nakshatra starts at 9:38 PM on June 18

Hasta Nakshatra ends at 8:29PM on June 19

Vyatipata Yoga begins at 12.29 AM on June 17

Vyatipata Yoga ends at 12.26 PM on June 18

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra marks the decent of Maa Ganga or Goddess Ganga on Earth. According to the scriptures, devotees worship Goddess Ganga on this day for relief from hardships and troubles. Ganga Dussehra is believed to be an auspicious day for Griha Pravesh (starting stay in new house), buying expensive things like vehicles or starting new businesses.