Gang That Pushed Bangladeshi Girls Into Sex Trade Busted: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said a gang which brought girls from Bangladesh to Indore and pushed them into prostitution has been busted.

The state police rescued 21 girls and arrested nine persons a few days ago, he said.

"Girls are brought from Bangladesh and drugged. They are then pushed into flesh trade," Mr Chouhan said, speaking to reporters at the airport.

The police team visited Gujarat and other states during its probe of the racket, he said, adding that the gang members were connected to Nigerian drugpeddlers.

"We have also come across some vital clues during the drive against drug peddlers in Indore. Some gym trainers were found involved in the drug business," the chief minister said.

"These gym trainers first got young people hooked to drugs and then pushed them into the contraband trade," he added.

From the airport, Shivrah Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated a de-addiction centre in the city with BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia by his side. Both had come to attend weddings in the city.