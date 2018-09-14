Ganesh Chaturthi Day 2 LIVE Updates: Celebrations Continue Across Maharashtra

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated across the country as birthday of Lord Ganesh.

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kicked off across the country on Thursday with devotees, mostly dressed in traditional clothes, bringing colourfully-crafted idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes and pandals and installing them amid chants and the beating of drums. Among those celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi are Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Several celebrities also posted pictures and videos of their Ganesh idols, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated across the country as birthday of Lord Ganesh which comes to an end after 10 days when people come out in large numbers for immersing the idols in the sea or in different water bodies. Police across states have made elaborate arrangements for to ensure smooth flow of traffic and prevent inconvenience to commuters.

Here are the updates of Ganesh Chaturthi: