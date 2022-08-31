Ram Charan's 'RRR' Look Inspires Ganesh Idols This Year

Pictures of many such idols have been doing the rounds on social media.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been the talk of the town since its inception. Now, months after its release, talks of the film being a potential Oscar entry from India and compliments for the actors continue unabated. Now, the film has also made its way into several Ganesh Chaturthi pandals across the country with many idols being designed based on Ram Charan's look in the film.

Ram Charan, who plays the Telugu revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film, is seen dressed in the garb of Lord Rama during one of the sequences. It is this look of the actor that has been adopted in the design of several Lord Ganesha idols for the festival, this year.

Pictures of many such idols have been doing the rounds on social media. The Lord Ganapati idol, seen with wild flowing hair, saffron robes, bow and arrow, has also received the stamp of approval from various Internet users.

In a tweet with pictures comparing Ram Charan's RRR look and a Lord Ganapati idol inspired by the film, one user said, “Insane craze of Ram Charan.”

Insane craze of @AlwaysRamCharan.. Demi God For Masses is the right word For RC???????? pic.twitter.com/FbGaE3ej4M — Parota (@THEPAROTA) August 28, 2022

Another shared similar pictures and said, “Ramaraju craze.”

A fan shared two images and wrote, “Our demigod Ram Charan with Lord Ganesha idols.”

“Mass god of this generation,” one comment said.

In addition to Ram Charan's look from the film, Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem has also inspired quite a few Lord Ganapati idols across the country.

This is not the first time one of SS Rajamouli's films has inspired the design of idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. A few years ago, Baahubali also inspired several idols across the country.