Ganesh Chaturthi LIVE: PM Modi, Other Leaders Wish Citizens As Celebrations Begin Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: The sales of eco-friendly Ganesh idols have seen a sharp rise this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival celebrated around the country, especially in Maharashtra, starts today. Devotees of Lord Ganesh are all set to celebrate the festival with colourful processions, music and dance. The festival is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. Apart from installation of the large Ganesh idols, the celebration is marked with the deity's idol at home and elaborate pandals.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Mumbai Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic and for preventing inconvenience to commuters. In Bangalore, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated keeping in mind the environment. Ganesh idols made of sugarcane are being widely used. Even in Maharashtra, an eco-friendly Ganesh idol in Kharadi village of Aurangabad. In Hyderabad, the devotees are preferring the idols made of mud instead of Plaster of Paris. The sales of eco-friendly Ganesh idols have seen a sharp rise this year in the city.

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols are those that are made out of clay, natural fibres, papers and other bio-degradable materials.

Here are the live updates on Ganesh Chaturthi