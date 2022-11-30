Gandhiji, Sardar Patel Gujarat's Pride In 20th Century, PM Modi In 21st: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today called PM Modi Gujarat's pride in the 21st Century.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel were the symbols of Gujarat's honour and pride in the 20th Century and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the state's "honour and pride" in the 21st Century.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad ahead of the first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1, Rajnath Singh said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravan" remark against PM Modi reflects the mentality of the "entire Congress leadership".

He said the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to those who used abusive words for the prime minister "who is Gujarat's honour and pride".

"While Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel were the symbols of Gujarat's honour and pride in the 20th Century, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as Gujarat's honour and pride in the 21st Century. And today, foul language is being used by Congress for our PM," he said.

Voting for 89 of 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be held on Thursday in the first phase.

Rajnath Singh said other opposition parties are also trying to level baseless allegations against the prime minister.

Using abusive words for anyone does not reflect a healthy democracy, he said.

Addressing a poll rally in Gujarat on Monday, Mr Kharge said the prime minister asks people to vote "looking at his face" in all elections. "Are you 100-headed like Ravan?" he had asked.

The BJP dubbed the remarks of Mr Kharge an insult to the people of Gujarat.

"The kind of words used by the Congress president for the prime minister is the reflection of the mentality of the entire Congress leadership and not just Kharge," Mr Singh said.

The BJP veteran said the post of prime minister is an institution.

"The PM's post is not just a person, it is an institution. I am confident people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to those who had used abusive words for the PM, who is Gujarat's honour and pride," Mr Singh added.

Queried on BJP leaders using the word 'Mauni Baba' for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the BJP leader said it is not a cuss word.

"Mauni Baba is not a cuss word (gaali). Someone had used 'Ravan' and 'Neech' words (for PM). We never indulge in such things" he added.



