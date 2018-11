A gunfight is underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal area

A gunfight erupted on Monday between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police said following specific information about the presence of terrorists in Bakoora village, the security personnel started a cordon and search operation during which the terrorists opened fire, triggering a gun battle.

"Firing exchanges are going on in the village," a police officer said.