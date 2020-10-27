US Stands With India To Deal With Any Threat: Pompeo On Galwan Clash

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today expressed his country's support for India in its efforts to "defend its sovereignty".

After a visit to Delhi's National War Memorial, he said, "We paid our respect to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley recently. US will stand with India in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and its liberty".

Mr Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper had arrived in India on Monday for crucial talks aimed at boosting defence and security ties between the two countries.