'This Is Modi's India': Minister On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark

File photo

Hitting out at those who are "anticipating" a Bangladesh-like situation in India, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this is not Bangladesh, this is Narendra Modi's India.

Speaking to reporters at Jodhpur airport on Saturday, Union Minister Shekhawat said it is unfortunate that some people have made comments that a Bangladesh-like situation will arise in India.

"They have talked about replicating this template in India. They probably don't know that this is not Bangladesh, this is India, and Modi ji's India. Those who would do this should understand what would happen to them," he added.

Though Mr Shekhawat did not name anyone, he was apparently referring to the recent remarks by senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

On Tuesday, Mr Khurshid, at a book release function, said that though "everything may look normal on the surface", what is happening in Bangladesh could happen in India.

Mr Aiyar had also compared the situation in Bangladesh with that of India.

About the situation in Bangladesh, Mr Shekhawat said whatever happened in Bangladesh was "unexpected and unacceptable... the Indian government is constantly keeping an eye on it. The situation should improve there once the law and order properly gets back on track..."

On a query regarding four circuits being given to Rajasthan under Swadesh Darshan Yojana, he said that it is just the beginning, "but one thing everyone has to understand is that tourism is a subject of the state government as per the provisions of the Constitution. These circuits were given during the second term of Prime Minister Modi. In the coming time, work will be done in collaboration with the state government to increase tourism in the entire region".

"If we get proposals regarding tourism from the state government, we will consider them seriously and also take them forward," he added.

The Union Minister also said that by the end of the year, a new terminal building will be inaugurated at the Jodhpur airport. More than 45 per cent of its work has been completed, he said.