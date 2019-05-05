Gadchiroli Man Accused Of Being Police Informer, Killed By Maoists

Gadchiroli's Kurkheda tehsil was the site of a deadly Maoist IED blast on May 1

A man has been killed by Maoists in Gadchiroli's Bhamragad area, near Mumbai, on suspicion that he was a police informer, an official said today.

The man, apparently a resident of Nainwadi in Bhamragad, was kidnapped from a marriage ceremony in nearby Mardhar village on Saturday by Maoists and his body was found Sunday morning, the official added.

The dead has not been identified as yet and a probe was underway into the incident, he said.

Gadchiroli's Kurkheda tehsil was the site of a deadly Maoist IED blast on May 1 in which 15 Quick Response Team personnel and a driver was killed.

