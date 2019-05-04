Case Registered Against Maoist Leader, Over 40 Others In Gadchiroli Blast

Case has also been filed against 40 other in connection with the blast. (Representational)

Police have registered a case against Maoist leader Bhaskar Hichkani and over 40 others in connection with the blast in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which 15 policemen and a driver were killed on May 1.

The complaint has been registered at Purada police station, a local police official confirmed today.

Fifteen members of district police's quick response team and a driver were killed when Maoist blew up their vehicle on Wednesday.

The police sources had said earlier that the attack could be Maoist' response to the death of Bhaskar's wife in an encounter.

Ramco alias Kamla Manku Narote (46), "divisional committee member" of Gatta Dalam of the Maoists, was killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district on April 27.

She was carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head.

