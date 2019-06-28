'Terrorism Is Biggest Threat To Humanity': PM At BRICS Meet - 10 Points

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with leaders of BRICS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked world leaders to work together to "curb terrorism" on a global scale as he set out to hold talks with leaders including US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Osaka in Japan. "Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity," said PM Modi at an informal meeting of the BRICS grouping. China warned that protectionism and "bullying" were threatening the world order as President Xi Jinping met other leaders at the G20 summit ahead of high-stakes talks with Donald Trump on Saturday. All eyes will be on whether the two leaders can agree to a truce in a trade dispute that has been damaging for the world economy.