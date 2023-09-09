PM Announces Historic 'Milestone For G20 Family'. See Why

Prime Minister Modi today welcomed the 55-nation African Union as a new member of G20

The inclusion of African Union as a permanent member is a milestone for the G20 family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said today.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day G20 summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi today welcomed the 55-nation African Union as a new member of the bloc.

"Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President @_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani. Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed," the PMO tweeted soon after.

Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South!



PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President @_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani.



Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the… pic.twitter.com/SqwziRCwiT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 9, 2023

The development comes amid India's focus on voicing the concerns of Global South.

"Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard," Prime Minister Modi had said last December.

Global South is a term used to refer to developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

In the course of its G20 presidency, India has repeatedly raised the issues of countries in the Global South grouping.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar recently said India has "walked the talk" when it comes to voicing Global South's concerns and pointed to India's initiative to help out vaccines during the Covid pandemic.