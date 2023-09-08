G20 Nataraja Statue At Bharat Mandapam Now PM Modi's Cover Photo On X

The Nataraja statue is the tallest one made of Ashtadhatu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday updated the cover of his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of the Nataraja statue that has been installed at the G20 venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. India is hosting the summit this year in Delhi and it will officially begin on September 9. As its president, India has made elaborate arrangements for the visiting heads of state members of the world's major economies. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

The cover photo of PM Modi's X handle reflects one of the several initiatives taken by the central government for G20 leaders.

The 18-tonne Nataraja statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu (eight metals), according to Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA). The eight metals used in its construction are copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury and iron.

The photo, symbolising Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance', is erected in front of the Bhatrat Mandapam. The shot clicked in night shows it glowing against the backdrop of purple lights that have illuminated the G20 venue.

It has been sculpted by sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record seven months.

The statue reached Delhi from Tamil Nadu by a special green corridor.

It has been constructed using the lost-wax casting method to make finely detailed single piece sculptures. This process ensures there are no welded parts in the Nataraja statue.

The statue was finished at the cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crore ahead of the G20 summit, said Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA).