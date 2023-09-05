Watch: 27-Foot 'Nataraja' Statue Installed At G20 Venue

The Shiva Nataraja statue is the tallest icon of its kind.

The Shiva Nataraja statue, installed at the G20 Summit's venue in Delhi, is the tallest bronze icon of its kind.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared a video of the Shiva Nataraja statue at the G20 venue.

The national capital is all set to host the prestigious #G20Summit2023



ಜಗತ್ತಿನ 20 ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಗಳು ಭಾಗವಹಿಸುವ G20 ಸಭೆಗೆ ಸಜ್ಜಾಗಿ ನಿಂತಿರುವ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿ ದೆಹಲಿ✨ pic.twitter.com/jYrN56QEmc — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 5, 2023

The 27-foot Nataraja statue, weighing around 20 tonnes, has been crafted using a traditional casting technique.

Made from 'Ashtadhatu' (eight metals), The towering statue has been installed in front of Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi.

Notably, the Nataraja symbolises Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance' and holds immense artistic, religious and spiritual significance.

In this statue, Lord Shiva is presented performing the dynamic dance posture called tandava, which exudes energy and vitality.

The Nataraja statue was made using the ancient lost-wax technique of metal casting, which has been followed in the making of Nataraja since the Chola period, i.e., from the 9th century AD onwards.

Copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury and iron are the eight metals that have been forged to make the statue.

The statue was made in Tamil Nadu in a record seven months, as reported by news agency ANI.

Numerous statues and posters adorn the city, showing the diversity of the country which have emerged as visual delights for commuters and visitors.

A massive beautification drive has also been undertaken by the civic authorities over the last few months. Apart from the cleanliness drive, several eye-catching water fountains have been installed.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.