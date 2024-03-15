All About Future Gaming, Single Biggest Electoral Bond Donor

Future Gaming and Hotel Services was found in 1991 by Santiago Martin.

The Election of Commission India on Thursday uploaded the electoral bonds data that it got from the SBI, following a Supreme Court order. According to the data, now available on the ECI website, Coimbatore-based Future Gaming emerged as the biggest donor of electoral bonds.

The Future Gaming and Hotel Services emerged as the largest donor to the political parties for the period April 12, 2019 to January 24, 2024. The firm donated Rs 1,368 crore in electoral bonds during this period.

Here is all you need to know about Future Gaming and Hotel Services

Found in 1991, Future Gaming and Hotel Services was earlier known as Martin Lottery Agencies Limited. It is owned by Santiago Martin, known as the 'Lottery King' of India.

According to the firm's website, Mr Martin started off in the lottery business at the age of 13, where "he had managed to develop and secure a vast marketing network of the buyers and sellers of lotteries all over India."

Future Gaming was the first lottery company in India to facilitate the telecast live on TV, the draws conducted by various governments for lotteries distributed through them.

Future Gaming is a Member of Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA). Since 2001 Future Gaming is the member of World Lottery Association (WLA). In 2009, WLA has granted accreditation to Future Gaming for meeting the criteria for achieving the Level 1 of the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework. The credibility and trust that the millions of lottery playing public reposed in Future Gaming is unrivalled.

According to Future's website, Martin was also the Consul General for Liberia, where he also set up a lottery industry.

He is also the President of the All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries, a lobby of lottery distributors, stockists and agents.