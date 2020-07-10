Funeral Of BJP Leader Wasim Bari, His Father, Brother Held In J&K's Bandipora

The funeral of former BJP Leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother was held in Bandipora.

The funeral of former BJP Leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother, who died of their injuries after being shot by terrorists was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

Conveying his condolences to the Wasim Bari's family, BJP leader Altaf Thakur said, "It is sad that a young, dynamic, and capable leader was killed by terrorists on Wednesday."

"Wasim Bari was a leader who always worked for the poor. I think that the terrorists got scared of his popularity; they killed him in frustration of the pressure of police and army as they are eliminating terrorists," he added.

He further questioned the security lapse and said: "Where were the security guards? Why they were not protected? This is a security lapse. The police department should verify this and we demand an answer."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Thursday organised a protest in Jammu over the killings.

On Wednesday, Wasim Bari, his father, and brother died of their injuries after terrorists fired upon them.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the leader was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security, however, no one was present at the time of the incident.

The police personnel in Wasim Bari's security were detained for "negligence" under the police act, Jammu and Kashmir Police added.