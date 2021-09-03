Full Vaccination A Must For Buying Liquor In This Tamil Nadu District

The move is part of a drive to vaccinate all residents, an official said (Representational)

As part of efforts to inoculate every eligible person in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, authorities have made it compulsory for those wanting to buy liquor from state-run TASMAC outlets to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Customers will have to produce their vaccination certificates showing they have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, they said.

This move is part of a drive to vaccinate all residents, District Collector Innocent Divya said Thursday.

Stating that almost 97% of the district's population has been administered the vaccine doses, she said that the administration wants all citizens to take the second jab and came up with the idea to reach the target.

Besides the vaccination certificates, customers will also have to submit their Aadhaar cards to purchase liquor from the TASMAC outlets.