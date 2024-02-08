Full Text Of Government's White Paper On UPA's 'Economic Mismanagement'

UPA abandoned principles that brought about economic liberalisation, Centre's White Paper said (File)

The UPA inherited a healthy economy but made it non-performing in 10 years, the Centre said in its comparative White Paper on the 10 years of the UPA and the decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress-led UPA abandoned the principles that brought about economic liberalisation. There was economic mismanagement, financial indiscipline, and widespread corruption, the Centre said, slamming the Manmohan Singh government on a day he finishes his Rajya Sabha tenure.

NDTV has accessed the government's White Paper. Read the full text here: