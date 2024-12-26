Former PM Manmohan Singh, 92, Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after his health deteriorated, sources said. The 92-year-old former Prime Minister was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, around 8 pm, they said.

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.

His family and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reached the hospital.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's finance minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.

As the two-term Prime Minister of the UPA, he stayed at the top post from 2004 and 2014, and served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till early this year.

He retired from Rajya Sabha in April.

