Modi Government Adds 91,000 More Railway Jobs Compared To UPA In 10 Years

The Railway Ministry emphasized that safety remains a top priority

The Narendra Modi government has created 5.02 lakh railway jobs between 2014 and 2024, according to data presented by the Indian Railways in Parliament.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav pointed out that the UPA government (2004-2014) created 4.11 lakh jobs, fewer than the current government. This data was shared in response to questions from MP Fauzia Khan of the Sharad Pawar faction.

Regarding job creation, Ashwini Vaishnav said that from August 2022 to October 2022, over 1.1 crore candidates took the RRB exams. Of these, 1,30,581 candidates were hired by the railways. The minister assured that there were no cases of paper leakage or similar issues during this process, with most recruits filling safety-related positions.

On the safety front, the Union Minister noted that consequential accidents have dropped from 118 in 2013-14 to 40 in 2023-24.

In response to another query, the Railway Ministry reported 1,711 consequential accidents from 2004-2014, resulting in 904 deaths. During the NDA's 10 years, there were 678 accidents with 748 fatalities. While the number of accidents has decreased by 60 percent, fatalities have only dropped by 17 percent.

The Railway Ministry emphasized that safety remains a top priority, with spending on safety measures increasing from Rs 87,736 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 1,08,795 crore in 2024-25. Over 9,572 coaches have been fitted with CCTV to date.

Baby Berths in Trains

Additionally, Indian Railways has trialed two baby berths attached to two lower berths in a Lucknow Mail coach to make travel easier for mothers with babies.

Initial feedback from passengers was positive, although the limited luggage space under the seat has led to some inconvenience.