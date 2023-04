A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.

Airport officials stated that the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took-off.

FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft.

More details awaited.

