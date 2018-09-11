BJP's 'Truth Of Fuel Hike' Post Is Twitter Gold For Congress

Fuel price hike: Not many were less than amused by the political sparring on Twitter.

The ruling BJP has been trolled relentlessly by the Congress, and a few others, after tweeting a graphic "explaining" how, despite the fuel price hike, its government did better than the previous Manmohan Singh regime.

The BJP's infographic sought to explain that in percentage, the hike in fuel prices on its watch is far less than that when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

In demonstrating that the rate of increase has dropped from 75.8 percent to 13 per cent, the BJP's bar at Rs 80.73 is shorter than the Congress's at Rs 71.41.

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

For some, the short response to the graph could be summed up with a - "Huh?"

Self goal tweet? Am sorry. I didn't understand this graph. Can u please explain why the yellow bar is smaller in size despite value being higher?! https://t.co/8pOHmHXM0f — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 10, 2018

The Congress then proceeded to roast the BJP in tweet after tweet.

When you have to hide a 343% increase in taxes, but don't know how.



Even we couldn't resist retweeting this ;) https://t.co/ulDKp17sVy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 10, 2018

The line - "Even we couldn't resist retweeting this" - was inspired by the dig taken by the BJP when the Congress had tweeted a post of Rahul Gandhi's photos in Germany, captioned: "The many facets of Rahul Gandhi".

Then the Congress put out what it called a "fixed" version of the GFX.

As fuel prices continued to shoot up, many were less than amused by the political sparring on Twitter.