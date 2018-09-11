BJP's 'Truth Of Fuel Hike' Post Is Twitter Gold For Congress

The BJP's infographic sought to explain that in percentage, the fuel price hike on its watch is far less than that when the UPA was in power.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 11, 2018 12:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP's 'Truth Of Fuel Hike' Post Is Twitter Gold For Congress

Fuel price hike: Not many were less than amused by the political sparring on Twitter.

New Delhi: 

The ruling BJP has been trolled relentlessly by the Congress, and a few others, after tweeting a graphic "explaining" how, despite the fuel price hike, its government did better than the previous Manmohan Singh regime.

The BJP's infographic sought to explain that in percentage, the hike in fuel prices on its watch is far less than that when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

In demonstrating that the rate of increase has dropped from 75.8 percent to 13 per cent, the BJP's bar at Rs 80.73 is shorter than the Congress's at Rs 71.41.

For some, the short response to the graph could be summed up with a - "Huh?"

The Congress then proceeded to roast the BJP in tweet after tweet.

The line - "Even we couldn't resist retweeting this" - was inspired by the dig taken by the BJP when the Congress had tweeted a post of Rahul Gandhi's photos in Germany, captioned: "The many facets of Rahul Gandhi".

Then the Congress put out what it called a "fixed" version of the GFX.

As fuel prices continued to shoot up, many were less than amused by the political sparring on Twitter.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fuel Price HikeBJP tweetsBJP Fuel Price

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsDoorstep DeliveryNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................