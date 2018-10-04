Gujarat, Maharashtra Cut Fuel Prices After Centre's Announcement: Live

New Delhi:
Arun Jaitley announced an oil duty cut of Rs 1.50
With fuel prices soaring, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced marginal relief for citizens with an oil duty cut of Rs 1.50 and another Re 1 drop in what the government charges from oil marketing firms. The Rs 2.50 benefit for citizens is within the control of the government and oil marketing companies, the finance minister said. "I am sure the states will also start delivering immediately," Mr Jaitley said, amid the opposition's allegations that the economy is under severe stress.
Here are the live updates on the fuel price cut:
"An oil revenue dependent government has belatedly realised the unbearable burden on the people and indulged in tokenism," Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on the fuel price cut
Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia has said that the excise cut on petrol and disel will become effective from midnight today.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the centre's decision to cut fuel prices was a good one, but asked if it would stop prices from going up everyday, following his question up with a Hindi one-liner that implied that it was only a temporary relief for a few days that wouldn't stop the darkness that would follow
Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement a price cut in his state as well, reports news agency ANI
Amit Shah said he welcomed the Modi government's decision to cut petrol and fuel prices by Rs 2.5.
"Thank honourable Prime Miniter Shree Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Shree Arun Jaitley for their decision to provide relief to common man & reducing the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50, our OMCs will also absorb 1 Rupee resulting in an overall reduction of Rs 2.50 in prices of both petrol & diesel," tweeted Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also announced a Rs 2.50 cut in petrol prices
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has followed the centre's lead and announced a Rs 2.50 cut on both petrol ad diesel, making it cheaper by Rs 5 in the state