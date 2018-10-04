Gujarat, Maharashtra Cut Fuel Prices After Centre's Announcement: Live

Arun Jaitley announced an oil duty cut of Rs 1.50

With fuel prices soaring, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced marginal relief for citizens with an oil duty cut of Rs 1.50 and another Re 1 drop in what the government charges from oil marketing firms. The Rs 2.50 benefit for citizens is within the control of the government and oil marketing companies, the finance minister said. "I am sure the states will also start delivering immediately," Mr Jaitley said, amid the opposition's allegations that the economy is under severe stress.

Here are the live updates on the fuel price cut: