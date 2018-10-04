Centre Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 2.50, Asks States To Make It Rs 5

Fuel price rise: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced cut in petrol and diesel excise duty

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced marginal relief for citizens from runaway fuel prices with oil duty cut of Rs 1.50 and another Re 1 drop by oil marketing companies. He blamed rising crude oil prices in the international markets for the rise in fuel prices in India.

He appealed to the states to match the centre's effort by reducing value-added tax or VAT by Rs 2.50 so that the total benefit to citizens is at least Rs 5.

The Rs 2.50 benefit for citizens is within the control of the government and oil marketing companies, the finance minister said. "I am sure the states will also start delivering immediately," Mr Jaitley said, amid the opposition's allegations that the economy is under severe stress.

The excise duty cut would dent the government's tax revenue by Rs 10,500 crore, he said. Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government.

Minutes after Mr Jaitley's announcement, the Gujarat government slashed Rs 2.50 on petrol and diesel.

Finance Minister Sh @arunjaitley Ji has announced Rs.2.5 cuts in petrol & diesel prices, reciprocating positively to FM's announcement, the Govt Of Gujarat has also decided to reduce Rs.2.50 on both petrol & diesel. Thus petrol & diesel wd be Rs. 5 cheaper in the State of Gujarat - Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) October 4, 2018

BJP-ruled Maharashtra also responded to the finance minister's call to lower oil prices.

Maharashtra Government also decided to give additional relief of ₹2.5/litre on Petrol to give total benefit of ₹5/litre in the State of Maharashtra. - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 4, 2018

Arun Jaitley's announcement followed petrol and diesel prices touching a new high. In Delhi, where oil prices are the lowest among big cities, petrol is being sold at Rs 84 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.45.

Mr Jaitley said crude oil touched four-year high of $86 a barrel on Wednesday and interest rates in the US have reached a seven-year high.