Centre Slashes Fuel Prices By Rs 2.50, Ten States Follow: 10 Points

Since August 16, petrol prices have risen to reach a record high.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today offered relief to the people from the skyrocketing oil prices by slashing oil duty by Rs. 1.50. The oil marketing companies will cut prices by Rs 1 - a first since fuel prices were deregulated. The minister has appealed to the states to match the cut, so prices will come down by Rs 5. The Congress called it "band aid" treatment. Petrol prices have touched Rs 84 in Delhi and crossed Rs 91 in Mumbai. Diesel has touched an all-time high of Rs 80 in Mumbai and Rs 79 in Chennai.