Training Aircraft Makes 'Hard Landing' In Maharashtra, Pilot Safe

The stick pressure was not released as per the procedure which led to a hard impact (File)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has started its inquiry into the incident where a Red Bird Flight Training Organisation (FTO) Tecnam P2008 aircraft had a hard landing on Tuesday at Baramati runway in Maharashtra.

A senior DGCA official informed that plane VT-RBL of Red Bird Aviation flying school engaged in a local solo circuit had a "hard landing".

He further added, "after landing, during the ground roll, the cadet pilot had released the stick pressure not as per the procedure which led to a hard impact on the nose gear."

"Due to its impact, the nose wheel and oleo strut got damaged, but there's been no injury to the cadet pilot. The weather was clear and the visibility was up to five kilometres," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, a Cessna 152 aircraft VT-EUW of Gati- a pilot training organisation, went out of the runway during take-off roll while being engaged in a solo circuit and landing at Birasal in Odisha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)