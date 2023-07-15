Special Gestures For PM Modi By France During Banquet Dinner At Louvre Museum

PM Modi arrived in France on July 13 for a two-day visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, attended a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum in Paris. PM Modi arrived in France on July 13 for a two-day visit.

The banquet dinner was special for several reasons. It was held on the national day of France on July 14, which is also known as Bastille Day. This was the first time a banquet dinner was hosted at the Louvre Museum since 1953 when Queen Elizabeth was invited.

Paris' Louvre Museum, which is home to many famous artworks including the Mona Lisa, usually witnesses heavy footfall on Bastille Day. However, it was closed this time for the banquet dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The dinner menu too had a special gesture for PM Modi. The thread of the menu featured the Indian tricolour instead of the colours of the national flag of France. In addition, a vegetarian menu was specially curated for the Prime Minister.

During the dinner, PM Modi also raised a toast to the India-France relations and congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day, reported ANI.

“In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the dinner.

PM Modi also said that it was a “matter of happiness” for him to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. He further highlighted that the French President conferred him with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour and said that it “is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India”, according to ANI.