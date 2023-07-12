From Shivraj Chouhan, 2,715 Announcements In 3 Years In Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Chouhan made a maximum of 489 announcements in the first half of 2020.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made 2,715 announcements in the last three years – which roughly means 2.5 announcements a day. The information came from the state government as part of a written response to a question from Ramchandra Dangi, a first-time Congress MLA from Rajgarh district's Biaora.

The general administration department said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister made 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023 in a written response on Day One of the five-day monsoon session of the state assembly.

A maximum of 489 announcements were made in the first half of 2020 (June to December), 880 announcements were made in 2021, 753 announcements were made in 2022, and 592 announcements were made in the first half of 2023.

Mr Dangi said the government has not responded to other questions, such as how many of the announcements made in the previous three years have actually been met.

"The state government has responded that data is being gathered to address the other parts of the question, including how many announcements have been fulfilled," Mr Dangi said.

In March 2020, shortly after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed after Jyotiraditya Scindia with his loyalist MLAs crossed over to the BJP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP's longest-serving chief minister, took oath for the top post for the fourth time.

The monsoon session got off to a rocky start when the House was adjourned for the day during the Zero Hour due to noisy scenes following Congress's demand for a discussion on the Sidhi district's urination incident and other instances of atrocities on tribals.

This session would be the last regular session of the current state assembly before the year-end elections.

The state home minister Narottam Mishra said the accused in the urination incident has been arrested and charged under the strict National Security Act (NSA), in response to Congress's request for debate on the matter.

Mr Mishra, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, criticised the Congress MLAs for violating traditions of the House by raising the Sidhi issue during the national song Vande Mataram.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel accused the government of running away from a debate on the Sidhi incident and atrocities on tribals in the state.