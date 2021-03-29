No Food, Shelter For Myanmar Refugees: Order From Manipur Government

Aadhar enrollment should be stopped immediately, the order said (File)

The Manipur government has issued an order barring local authorities and the civil society from offering food and shelter to refugees from Myanmar. According to the order, only medical attention can be provided in case of "grievous injuries" on "humanitarian consideration". The order has been issued to deputy commissioners of the Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur districts to take appropriate actions regarding the "illegal entry of Myanmarese nationals".

India has been expecting refugees from the neighbouring country after its military leaders opened fire on protesting civilians in nine regions of the country -- including the city of Yangoon -- on Friday. At least 90 people -- including several children -- were killed.

According to the order issued the same day, the Manipur government said the district administrations or the civil society should not open camps to provide food and shelter to the refugees.

"People trying to enter/seek refuge should be politely turned away," read the order.

"Aadhar enrollment should be stopped immediately and Aadhar enrolment kits to be kept in safe custody," added the order in the backdrop of decades of tussle over illegal migration from Bangladesh.

The Biren Singh government's order drew a lot of criticism on social media, with many claiming that the order is inhuman and goes against the country's long cherished tradition of hospitality.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering mass protests demanding a return to democracy.

Since February 1, more than 420 people have died in the country as the Junta struggled to control the protests, reported news agency AFP quoting a local monitoring group.

On Friday, violence erupted across the country and the military used live rounds in more than 40 townships across nine regions including the city of Yangon, reported AFP quoting local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).