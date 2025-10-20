From Kargil To Karwar: A Look At PM Modi's Annual Diwali Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with India's armed forces, spending this year's festival of lights with Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant, off the coasts of Goa and Karwar (Karnataka), on Monday.

The Prime Minister's visits to soldiers stationed in some of the most challenging terrains, from the icy heights of Kargil to the deserts of Jaisalmer, have become a gesture of solidarity.

Here's a look at where the Prime Minister has celebrated Diwali with the forces over the past years and the messages he shared.

2024

PM Modi celebrated Diwali with personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border on October 31, 2024, at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kutch. PM Modi visited one of the Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Creek area and distributed sweets to the security personnel. He highlighted the Navy's role in securing the strategic Kutch coastline, which faces significant anti-India threats. Describing Sir Creek as emblematic of India's integrity, he said it had been a focal point of enemy provocations in the past. PM Modi noted the presence and vigilance of the armed forces, including the Navy, and recalled the befitting response given to the enemy during the 1971 war.

2023

On November 12, 2023, the Prime Minister addressed brave jawans at Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, on the occasion of Diwali. He underlined the role of the Indian Armed Forces in evacuation missions, not only for Indians but also for foreign nationals. He recalled the successful evacuation carried out from conflict-hit Sudan and the rescue mission following the earthquake in Turkiye.

2022

PM Modi celebrated the festival with the armed forces in Kargil on October 24, 2022. He underlined that in every war against Pakistan, Kargil had always hoisted the Tricolour in victory. PM Modi recalled witnessing the Kargil War closely and said it had left a deep impression on him.

2021

Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces in Nowshera district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 4, 2021. He said Nowshera's history symbolises India's bravery and its present reflects the courage and determination of its soldiers. He noted that the region has always stood strong against aggressors and encroachers. The Prime Minister paid tribute to the heroes of Nowshera, Brigadier Usman and Naik Jadunath Singh. He also saluted Lt. RR Rane and other bravehearts who set unprecedented examples of valour and patriotism. He also praised the stationed Brigade for their role in the surgical strike and recalled the relief he felt when all the brave soldiers returned safely from the mission.

2020

PM Modi spent Diwali on November 14, 2020 with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, paying tribute to their sacrifices. He recalled the battle of Longewala and said the battle would be remembered in the annals of strategic planning and military valour. He said that during this time, Pakistan's 'ugly face' was revealed as its army was terrorizing innocent citizens of Bangladesh and committing atrocities. He added that Pakistan's subsequent military action on the western border was a failed attempt to distract the world, as it was met with a strong response from our forces.

2019

PM Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers at the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 2019. The Prime Minister visited the 'Hall of Fame' in Rajouri and paid homage to the gallant soldiers and citizens who laid down their lives to protect the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

He described the Hall of Fame as "Parakram Bhoomi, Prerna Bhoomi, Paavan Bhoomi." Later, PM Modi also visited the Pathankot Airbase to meet air warriors of the Indian Air Force.