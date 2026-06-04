From Haj Pilgrims To Waqf Properties: How AI Is Reshaping Minority Welfare

Artificial intelligence is set to become a key pillar of the Minority Affairs Ministry's functioning as the government moves to bring everything from welfare projects and skill development programmes to Haj management and Waqf administration onto digital platforms.

At the Ministry's Reform Utsav in Delhi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said technology would play a bigger role in ensuring transparency, efficiency and delivery of benefits to minority communities.

The ministry showcased a series of initiatives built around digital governance, including AI powered Haj services, smart wristbands for pilgrims, geo tagged infrastructure projects and a nationwide digital database of Waqf properties.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Rijiju also rejected allegations that minorities face discrimination in India.

"Some people say minorities do not get justice in this country. Some say minorities are not safe. India is a democracy and everyone enjoys equal freedom. Political parties make many claims during elections, but people should believe those who deliver. Minorities in India live with complete freedom and dignity," he said.

Officials described the technology push as the next phase of minority welfare, moving beyond conventional schemes towards real time monitoring and data driven governance.

One of the biggest examples is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, under which more than 1.33 lakh community assets have been created between 2014 and 2026. These include schools, hostels, health centres, skill development facilities and other civic infrastructure in minority concentrated areas.

The ministry said digital tracking systems now monitor project approvals, fund flows, utilisation certificates and implementation status. A dedicated NIGRANI mobile application has also been introduced for on ground monitoring, while more than half the assets created under the scheme have been geo tagged and linked to the Gati Shakti platform.

Officials believe AI tools can eventually help flag delays, identify gaps in implementation and improve utilisation of public resources.

The numbers reflect the scale of expansion. Infrastructure projects under the scheme have risen from 3,567 in 2014 to 16,066 in 2026. The Centre has sanctioned over Rs 7,000 crore for creation of these assets, with nearly 82 per cent focused on priority sectors such as education, health and skill development.

The ministry is also seeking to align minority welfare programmes with emerging technologies. Under its revamped approach, support is being extended to Centres of Excellence in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and 5G technology.

The shift is also visible in skilling initiatives. Five separate schemes have been merged under PM VIKAS, a single umbrella programme aimed at skill development, entrepreneurship, women's empowerment and preservation of traditional arts and crafts. More than 9.25 lakh beneficiaries have been trained under these programmes over the years, while over 4.35 lakh women have received entrepreneurship and leadership training.

Technology is perhaps most visible in Haj management.

The Haj Suvidha App now provides pilgrims with flight details, accommodation information, grievance redressal services and emergency assistance through a single platform. The ministry has also introduced AI based assistance features and smart wristbands equipped with GPS and SOS capabilities for Haj 2026.

Officials said these measures have helped improve coordination, medical response and pilgrim safety. The annual Haj quota for India has increased from 1.36 lakh in 2014 to 1.75 lakh in 2026, while more than 5,400 women performed Haj without a Mehram this year.

Another major focus area is Waqf administration.

Following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act, the government launched the UMEED portal to digitally map and manage Waqf properties across the country. According to ministry figures, details of nearly five lakh Waqf properties have already been uploaded, while another 2.45 lakh properties are in different stages of digitisation.

Officials say the platform is expected to improve transparency, strengthen record keeping and help unlock the economic potential of Waqf assets for community welfare.

For the Minority Affairs Ministry, the message from Reform Utsav was clear. The next phase of governance will not be defined only by welfare spending or infrastructure creation, but increasingly by artificial intelligence, digital platforms and real time monitoring systems designed to improve delivery on the ground.