From 2021, No Assam Government Jobs For Those With More Than 2 Children

The decision was taken at an Assam cabinet meeting on Monday. (Representational)

The Assam Cabinet on Monday decided that from 2021, it will not give government jobs to people having more than two children.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held late Monday evening that also adopted a New Land Policy, which will give three bighas of agricultural land to landless indigenous people and half a bigha for constructing a house.

"New Land Policy was adopted. Three bighas of land will be given to landless indigenous people. Landless people will be offered half a bigha to construct their houses. These cannot be sold for 15 years," the CMO statement said

A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's stated that people having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.

In September 2017, the Assam Assembly had passed the ''Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam'' that specified that job candidates with two children only would be eligible for government employment and the existing government staff were to strictly follow the two children family norm.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to increase the bus fares in the state by 25 per cent, it added.

