'Friendly, English Speaking Tourist Police' In Mathura Soon

Domestic and international tourists visiting Vrindaban, Barsana and other places in Mathura would now spot policemen with a 'people-oriented attitude' to assist them, a senior police official said today."Well-behaved police personnel who speak English, have an unblemished record and a helping attitude would be posted in Vrindaban and Barsana", SSP Swapnil Mamgai said.The 'tourist police' would also be posted in these areas, he said.In a WhatsApp message, the SSP also said that there was no move to give new uniform logos to policemen in Barsana and Vrindaban bearing images of Lord Krishna.He said the tourist police would sport 'T' logo on their shirts, while logos for others would be decided by the director general of police.According to Swapnil Mamgai, CCTV cameras have so far been installed in 14 of the 34 major temples. In the remaining 20, they would be set up shortly.He said for better supervision, a request has been made to post a superintendent of police and a circle officer (protocol) besides additional constables, traffic staff, vehicles and radio sets.He said after the declaration of Vrindaban and Barsana as religious places by the state government "we want to provide exemplary policing to domestic and international tourists so that they have a lasting impression of the Mathura Police".He said regular police patrolling would be a priority along with stress on speedy action in cases of crimes against women.He said important police phone numbers were being advertised for providing prompt help to those in need.