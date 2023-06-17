Fresh Violence In Manipur As Mobs Try To Loot Police Armoury, Fire On Forces

Multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson have also been reported. (file)

Automatic weapons were fired from Kwakta and Kangvai areas of conflict-torn Manipur last night, and intermittent bursts of firing were being reported till early this morning, police and army sources have said.

Joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and state police undertook a Flag March in Imphal East district till midnight.

An Arson attempt was reported at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. A mob of about 1,000 congregated last evening and attempted arson and vandalism. The RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, in which two civilians were injured.

Mob build up near Manipur University was also reported. 200 to 300 people gathered near Thongju at 10.40 pm and attempted to vandalise the residence of the local MLA. A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd.

Another mob last night also attempted to loot the armoury of Iringbam Police Station in the Imphal West district. 300 to 400 attempted to loot the PS at 11.40pm, however no weapons were found there. The crowd was dispersed by the RAF.

According to Army sources, a mob of 200 to 300 people surrounded the BJP office a little after midnight at Sinjemai, and an Army column dispersed the crowd.

The mob also attempted vandalism at the residence of state BJP president A Sarda Devi near Porampet, Imphal West at midnight, but it was prevented by the Army and RAF. The crowd was dispersed, according to Army sources.