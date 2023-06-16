Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's House Set On Fire In Manipur's Imphal

Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was not at the house at the time of the incident, officials said.

The house of a Union Minister was set on fire by a mob in Manipur last night, in the latest incident of violence in the northeast state which has been witnessing clashes between two groups over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was not at the house at the time of the incident, officials said.

The mob managed to reach the minister's house despite a curfew in Imphal. The security personnel deployed at the minister's house were outnumbered by the mob. No casualties were reported, officials added.

This is the second time that the minister's house has been attacked by a mob. During the attack in May, the security personnel fired in the air to disperse the mob.