Manipur Minister's Home Set On Fire, Security Forces Launch Search Op

The official residence of Manipur's only woman minster was set on fire today in a fresh instance of continuing violence in the state. The bungalow of Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West district's Lamphel area was targeted late this evening.

Officials said Ms Kipgen was not at home at the time.

Security forces led by senior officials have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

Ms Kipgen, who was elected to the state assembly in the last year's assembly elections from the tribal dominated Kangpokpi assembly seat, is the only woman minister in the 12-member ministry headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

She is among the 10 Kuki MLAs who have demanded a separate administration and among the seven Kuki MLAs of the BJP.

Over the last 24 hours, nine people, one of them a woman, have been killed. Most died in an incident of firing late night in Khamenlok area, sources in the army said.

The bodies bore cut marks and multiple bullet injuries, sources said. Those injured were taken to Imphal for treatment.

The attacks are a big setback in the state that has been tense for over a month now due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The government's peace initiative has taken a hit with both Kukis and Meities deciding to boycott it.

Initially Kuki groups had expressed unhappiness about the inclusion of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Shortly after, one of the major Meitei civil society groups vehemently rejected the appointment of its convenor, Jeetendra Ningomba, as a member. The Meitei group has denied being part of the peace committee.