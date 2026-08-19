Fresh Row As Central Agency Seeks Action Against Bhagwant Mann's Aides

A fresh political confrontation has erupted in Punjab after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to the Punjab police chief seeking action against officials linked to the Chief Minister's Office, including a close aide of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The communication has sparked a sharp response from Mann, who made it clear that his government will not act against his officials merely on basis of a demand from a Central agency.

The Chief Minister has alleged that the BJP-led Centre is misusing agencies such as the ED and CBI to target political opponents and put pressure on Opposition-ruled states.

The development assumes significance as the ED's communication directly seeks action through the state police machinery against individuals associated with the Chief Minister's Office.

Mann, however, has refused to accept what he described as an attempt to intimidate his government.

The Chief Minister has tagged the ED action as part of a larger pattern of political vendetta against the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP, he alleged, has been unable to establish a strong political base in Punjab and is therefore relying on Central agencies to target the AAP government.

He accused his political opponents of raising allegations against him because they had no substantive issues to attack his government on.

The ED letter has now escalated into a Centre-versus-state confrontation.

The controversy could have wider political implications as Punjab heads for the 2027 assembly elections.

AAP is likely to project the ED communication as an example of alleged Central interference, while the BJP and the agency are expected to maintain that investigative action is based on evidence and due process.

For Mann, the issue has become a test of both political authority and his government's stand against Central agencies.

His refusal to act against his close aides has added a new layer to an already escalating ED-AAP confrontation in Punjab.

Mann's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghumman, meanwhile, has issued an open challenge to Bikram Majithia.

"If you have even a single chat or piece of evidence showing that I asked anyone for money, make it public," said Rajbir Singh Ghumman.

"Put the evidence before the public, or else issue a public apology and be prepared to face a defamation case... You are unable to answer questions about our work, so you have resorted to making false allegations and indulging in character assassination," he added.