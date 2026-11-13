Fresh Rain, Snowfall In Parts Of Kashmir

Moderate to heavy overnight rains lashed most parts of Kashmir, while the higher reaches of the valley received snowfall, officials said on Friday.

Tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg were among the places which received fresh snowfall during the night.

Snowfall was also reported in the upper areas of Gurez, and Kupwara, as well as along the Zojilla Pass, and Mughal Road in south Kashmir's Shopian.

Authorities have started road clearance operations on various important road links to restore traffic movement, the officials said.

The plains of the valley, including Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here, were lashed by moderate to heavy rains which continued till Friday morning.

The Meteorological Department said significant rainfall was recorded in Baramulla (49.5 mm), Gulmarg 40.6 (mm) and Kupwara 37.3 (mm).

It said the weather is likely to improve gradually but a brief spell of light rain/light snow (higher reaches) at scattered places is possible over the next 24 hours.

The weather is likely to stay generally dry from November 15-21.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)