Fresh Extortion Case Against Co-Accused Of Former Mumbai Police Chief

An alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim wanted in a high-profile case has been booked for extortion by Versova police in Mumbai for taking money from a businessman after making an objectionable video of the latter.

Riyaz Bhati, wanted in an extortion case registered on July 23, in which the co-accused include former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed API Sachin Waze, has been booked in a fresh case on the complaint of a businessman, an official said today.

As per the businessman's complaint, Mr Bhati trapped him and extorted Rs 25 lakh after making a video of him in an objectionable state with a woman.

"The complainant has said he paid Rs 25 lakh from two accounts. We have registered a case against Bhati under section 384 of IPC for extortion," the Versova police station official said.

