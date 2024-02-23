Fresh Case Filed Against Haldwani Violence 'Mastermind' Abdul Malik, Wife

Abdul Malik had built the illegal madrasa and opposed its demolition, the police said. (File)

A fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered on Thursday against six people, including "mastermind" Abdul Malik and his wife, in connection with the February 8 violence in Haldwani, the police have said.

Four more rioters were arrested, taking the total number of arrests so far to 78 in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura, they said.

Abdul Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction, and transfer of land, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court based on false affidavits, he said.

They have been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, he told reporters.

Earlier, three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident. A look-out notice was issued against Malik and his son Abdul Moid and their property in the town is attached.

Abdul Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition, the police said.

His wife even went to court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition.

Four more rioters, meanwhile, were arrested for the violence on Thursday.

On a viral video showing that money is being distributed among people in the riot-hit area of Haldwani, the SSP said people who distributed money belonged to a Hyderabad-based NGO.

Investigations have revealed that some people of the NGO 'Hyderabad Youth Courage' have distributed money, he said.

"The source of the funds and the amount distributed by them is being looked into. Appropriate action will be taken by the police and other departments concerned," Meena said.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police.

