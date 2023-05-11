Fresh Buzz Over Ajit Pawar Ahead Of Big Verdict Over Sena Mutiny

Ajit Pawar with Devendra Fadnavis in Latur yesterday.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was seen with the top leaders of Maharashtra's ruling coalition amid a buzz over his next move as the Supreme Court is set to decide on last year's Shiv Sena mutiny.

Ajit Pawar, nephew and the apparent political heir of Sharad Pawar, shared a frame with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar's son's wedding in Latur yesterday.

Uddhav Thackeray camp MLAs and Leader of Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, were among those present.

The speculation over Mr Pawar's next political move refuses to die down with his latest meeting with the rival leaders who engineered a blow to ally Uddhav Thackeray's government last year.

Mr Shinde's job and his government remains on the line with Supreme Court set to declare if he and his MLAs should be disqualified for revolting against Mr Thackeray, the then Chief Minister.

Posters had even mushroomed in the state calling Mr Pawar the state's future Chief Minister.